Mirko Gros

Mirko “Miki” Gros passed away on March 16, 2022, at the age of 78 in Miami, Florida. He was a true hero, fighting battles with various medical conditions for the past 15 years. His courage, Herculean strength and sense of humor kept him and all of those around him feeling “ohhhhkaaaaaaay.”
He arrived in the U.S. from Belgrade, Serbia at the young age of 22, eloped with his beautiful wife, Zora, and spent an amazing 56 years together! His admirable work ethic and supreme intelligence allowed him to build Zorax, a successful HVAC business from the ground up. His good looks contributed to two stunningly beautiful daughters, Gina and Kristina.
Miki was an avid fisherman and animal lover. He told captivating stories of African safaris and fishing adventures in Canada, the Amazon, Central America and his favorite local spots in the Keys. His most worthy fishing opponents included the great Goliath grouper, black grouper, the blue marlin and peacock bass, among others. All animals, domesticated or otherwise, loved being around him, including his beloved birds and many hunting dogs throughout the years. He will be especially missed by his current four-legged companion Phoebe, a crazy mini goldendoodle.
He embodied simplicity and a no-nonsense sensibility above all else, and he would ask that his loved ones not dwell too much on his passing. For friends and family, we welcome you to honor and celebrate him in the manner that you find most suitable. Whether this be catching a fish at your local watering hole, sending flowers, planting a tree, saying prayers, or making charitable donations of your choice in his memory.
He left the world a more loving place with his sincerity and willingness to help others, and the fish can rest easier knowing they will be safer with Miki’s passing. Those who were fortunate enough to have known him had their lives impacted in positive ways and will carry the memories and lessons from Miki in their hearts forever. May he rest in peace and be catching the big ones in the sky.
