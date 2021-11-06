Mirta Chimeno, 85, of Key West was born July 27, 1936 in Havana, Cuba, to parents Jack and Hilda Carey.
She went to be with our Father in Heaven on Oct. 1, 2021. She is predeceased by her grandmother, Consuelo Pumar de la Rosa, several aunts and uncles and cousins.
She came to Key West as a young girl. Her great-grandmother and all other family members were born and raised in Key West — five generations of Conchs. She is survived by her husband, Manolo Chimeno, sister Mercedes Cruz, her sons Robert M Layne Jr. and Michael, daughter-in-law Kathy Layne, daughter Laura and son-in-law Rob, daughter Raquel and son-in-law Jazor. She has nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and seven nieces.
Mirta enjoyed dancing and was involved with the comparsa as a young girl in Key West. She was a true native Conch.
Memorial services were held at the Key West City Cemetery by Olivia Street with Father Baker, family members and friends at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.
To plant a tree in memory of Mirta Chimeno as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.