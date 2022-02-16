Mitchell Benjoya passed away on Jan. 19, 2022 in Frisco, Texas, age 78. He is mourned by his three children, seven grandchildren, partner Candace Mense of Key West, two former wives, and extended family and friends.
Mitch grew up in Chicago with his beloved parents and his older brother, whom he loved deeply. After college and law school in Madison Wisconsin, he settled with his young family in Boston and embarked on his law career. He was a brilliant criminal defense lawyer for many years, and he authored one of the earliest law suspense novels, “Final Judgment.”
Mitch had a life of triumphs and struggles. In later years, he moved to Key West, where he began anew. He appreciated his life and friends in Key West very much. Let’s remember him for his charm, intelligence and sense of humor, and his desire and ability to talk whole-heartedly to everyone he met. L’chaim. Condolences and memorial inquiries can be sent by Feb. 19 to MitchellBenjoyaMemorial@gmail.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mitchell Benjoya as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.