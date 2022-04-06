Moana Gale Roberts, 86, of Key Largo, Florida passed away peacefully in February 2022.
A native to Key Largo, where she lived the past 50 years, she was the daughter of the late U.S. Navy Medical Officer Chester Thomas and his wife, Ethel Thomas.
Gale was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, George, fun-loving sons James and Danny, beautiful daughter-in-law Laura Jean and handsome grandson Michael James.
Gale was born in San Diego, California; having a military father, she grew to love traveling at a young age. Gale was blessed in life. Gale and George traveled the world hand in hand, by land and by sea. Gale loved learning about the cultures from the various countries she traveled, along with collecting souvenirs. Her heart was happiest while cruising with family and hitting the slot machines at sea. Gale would ride with George along the Blue Ridge parkway in North Carolina for hours and enjoy the mountains. She loved taking her grandchildren on mountain vacations.
Gale lived in Miami for 20 years before moving to the Keys. She raised her six children in Miami and made many of her dearest friends there. Living down the street from Joe Robbie Stadium, it was inevitable she became a diehard Miami Dolphins fan! She wouldn’t miss a NASCAR race, and she was a lover of all animals.
Gale is survived by her children George “Butch” (Donna), Michael (Cathy), Steve (Laura) and Connie (Barry), grandchildren Danielle, Kimberly (Joel), BJ, Joe (Ellie), Vicki (Ray), Jacquline, Abigale, Kris, Michaela , Daniel and Samantha, and great-grandchildren Michael, Jayden, Cole, Leo, Olivia, Hailey, Mason, Braxton, Cali and Kai. Gale had a large extended family whom she loved dearly, her sister-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.
Gale was a fun-loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and, most importantly, friend to all. She has left a lasting impression on all of our hearts, and will forever be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 9, at 3 p.m. at the Sexton Cove homeowners park, Mile Marker 106.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Miami Rescue Mission (donate by phone at 305-571-2206, let them know it is in memory of Gale Roberts), or send a check (in memo put in Memory of Gale Roberts) 3553 NW 50th Street Miami, FL 33142, or visit http://www.caringplace.org/donate (select the box in honor of and write Gale Roberts) or http://www.fkspca.org (select donate now, then check the Tribute Gift box and write Gale Roberts.)
