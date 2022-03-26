It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Morgan Harold Bevis Jr. on March 10, 2022. Harold fought a lengthy battle due to complications from surgery. His 72nd birthday would have been March 19.
Harold Jr. was a wonderful person with a huge heart. He was raised in Key West, Florida, and has many Conch friends. He was a veteran who served two terms in Vietnam. Later, he managed his family’s Chevrolet dealership until it was sold, then continued to work for other dealerships for many years. Harold and his earlier wife, Connie Ann Losley, reunited, and he moved to Ocala in 2007. They enjoyed life together, and Harold Jr. especially loved boating, hunting, camping, attending church, and having lots of great times with family and friends.
He leaves behind his wife, Connie Ann; daughter, Morgan Bevis; stepsons, Alex Pendleton and Andrew Pendleton; and granddaughter, Alanna Pendleton. He also leaves behind his brother, Alan Bevis, sisters Donna Sue Shirah (Richard Diaz) and Marcia Bevis Perga (Tony Perga), many nieces, nephews, and family members, and many friends. Harold is now home with his Lord and Savior.
To plant a tree in memory of Morgan Bevis, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
