Mrs. Jean Doreen Ward-Herman (née Martinez), age 71, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021, at her home in Key West, Florida.
Jean is survived by her children, Henry Kokenzie and his wife Melissa Munoz-Kokenzie and Darren Kokenzie and his wife Dubany Borjas-Kokenzie of Key West, Florida; her grandchildren, Audrey Kokenzie, Henry Kokenzie, Darren Kokenzie Jr., and Jeanie Kokenzie of Key West, Florida; and her cousin, Violet Martinez-Montero of Key West, Florida. She is preceded in death by her husbands Larry Ward of Michigan and Carl Herman of Key West, Florida; her parents, Eugene Martinez and Doreen Pickford-Martinez of Key West, Florida; and her brother, Raymond Martinez of Key West, Florida.
Jean was born on Dec. 18, 1949, in Key West, Florida to Eugene Martinez and Doreen Pickford-Martinez. She graduated from Key West High School in 1967. Soon after, she married Larry Ward, a U.S. Navy sonarman, and raised her two boys while working as a housekeeper. Years after Larry’s early passing, Jean married Carl Herman and began working as a property manager and homemaker.
Jean was a gifted and dedicated caregiver, taking care of Larry before his passing, then Carl for several years before his passing, and finally caring for her mother for three years before her passing. Her children and grandchildren remember her as an extraordinarily kind, generous and selfless mother and grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Florida Keys. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff of Hospice of the Florida Keys for their gentle care and support. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.