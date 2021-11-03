Mrs. Joyce Cameron Higginbotham, 87, of Blackshear, Georgia died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 at her residence from a brief illness. She was born in St. Petersburg, Florida to the late Chester Cameron and Jennie Porter Cameron. She lived in St. Petersburg until 1970 then moved to the Florida Keys, where she met and married Lauren Higginbotham.
She was vice president and branch manager of First Federal of the Florida Keys’ Marathon branch, where she processed mortgage loans and worked in marketing. She and her family then moved to Jacksonville, Florida, where she worked for various mortgage companies and Watson Realty. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, and later Dunns Creek Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school for 20 years, loved gardening, sewing, oil painting and reading mysteries. In 2017, she and Lauren moved to Blackshear, Georgia where they enjoyed their retirement, and attending First Baptist Church of Blackshear, where they were members. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Jewel Cameron.
Mrs. Higginbotham is survived by two children, Carolyn Jean Nelson and her husband, Peter, of Millwood, Georgia, Frank Alan Stiles and his wife, Liddy, of Pensacola, Florida, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at First Baptist Church in Blackshear. Interment will follow at a later date in Brandy Branch Cemetery in Baldwin, Florida.
