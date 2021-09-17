Mrs. Rosalie S. Wells Nelson, 99, of Waycross, Georgia, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Key West, Florida to the late Willard Wells and Kathleen Adams Wells. Rosalie was very proud of her Conch heritage and loved telling stories about growing up in Key West, especially riding the Overseas Railroad train to Miami. She was a member of Sugarloaf Baptist Church and loved her Lord Jesus, sharing the message of His love often with people she met.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Nelson, daughter, Roselle Edmunds, sister, Edna Wells, brothers, Edward, William, and Earl Wells.
She is survived by her son, Peter (Carolyn) Nelson of Millwood, Georgia, granddaughters, Jonie (Bobby) Farrell, and Jennifer (Frank) Bartanowitz, grandson, Peter L (Joanna) Nelson, great-grandsons, Brent (Amber) Bost, Robbie Farrell, great-granddaughters, Addison (Tony) Catone, Margaret, Cadence, and Kennedy Bartanowitz, great-great-grandson, Ryder Catone, nephew, Blake (Aylin) Wells, caretaker and friend Barbara Taylor and many other beloved family and friends.
Rosalie will be interred in Key West at a later date with a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501 and will be greatly appreciated by the family.
