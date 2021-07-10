Nancy Ellen Evans Carlson, 94, of Marathon, Florida, formerly of Batavia, Illinois, passed peacefully on July 5, 2021, at Inspirations Senior Care Home in St. Charles, Illinois.
Nancy was born in Evanston, Illinois, on Jan. 26, 1927 to Esther (Carlson) and Nelson James Evans. At an early age, she was a formidable tennis and golf player and was allowed to tag along with her stepdad, Fred T. Greaves, and warm up and shag balls with players at the Chicago Golf and Tennis Club. She was a graduate of Evanston High School in 1944, and she graduated with English and chemistry degrees from Wellesley College in 1948, as well as a master’s degree at Northwestern University in 1950, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, Chapter Alpha Phi. She then taught English and chemistry at Mooseheart. While living with family in the area, she went to look for a car in Aurora and the salesman was impressed and passed her number on to his best friend from Batavia — Arvid Carlson. She took the date. They built a house on McKee Street, expanded their family from two to five and their years together were filled with shared birthdays, master bridge games, the Batavia Dance Club, Gourmet Dinner Club and fishing trips to Minnesota. She obtained her pilot licenses and flew extensively with her husband, Arvid, who had been a U.S. Army pilot in World War II.
Nancy had a great commitment to the Batavia community. She was a 4-H leader for the Batavia Belles and involved in Zonta and Panhellenic, as well as being a 15- year member of the Batavia Library Board, DuPage Library Board and the State Library Board and was proud making the Batavia Library one of the best in the state. Long winter visits starting in 1975 became permanent when they moved to Marathon in 1982.
This started a love affair with tropical breezes, boating and deep-sea fishing on their boat, the Can Do. She and Arvid were 30-plus year members of the Marathon Yacht Club in Marathon. The couple would have celebrated their 69th anniversary on July 12, 2021, and they are again together on the dance floor. Nancy was a 70-plus year member of P.E.O. Sisterhood, with 50-plus years of that being a member of PEO Chapter E.A. in Batavia, and a most recent member of the Florida Keys P.E.O. Group in Marathon, Florida. She was a “Mom Carlson” to several and a loving mother and grandmother. She was adored by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her three children Kermit (Caron) Carlson, Bonnie (John) Higgins and Connie (Kelly) O’Brien, seven grandchildren Kristen (David) Coghlan, Barbie Carlson, Brittany (Vince) Coyle, John (Melanie) Higgins, Kyle (Sarah) O’Brien, Cooper O’Brien and Carter O’ Brien, and two step-grandchildren Ronald (Melody) Modesto and William (Erin) Modesto, as well as six great grandchildren and several nieces, grand-nieces and a grand-nephew.
She is preceded in death by her father, James Nelson Evans, mother, Esther C. Evans Greaves, stepfather, Fredrick T. Greaves, aunts Ellen O. Carlson and Ruth E. Carlson, brother, Thomas M. Evans, sister-in-law, Anne Evans and brother-in-law, Verner Carlson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Bethany Lutheran Church, Batavia, Illinois, Batavia Library Batavia, Illinois or a charity of your choice. Interment was private; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home, Batavia, IL; 630-879-7900 or http://www.mossfuneral.com.