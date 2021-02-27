Nancy G. Wall, 68, of East Otis, Massachusetts and Key West, Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Berkshire Place Nursing Facility, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Nancy was born in Westfield on April 15, 1952, a daughter to the late David and Charlotte (Mooney) Dezelle. She was raised and educated in Westfield, graduating from Westfield High School. She furthered her education, graduating from Westfield State University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Nancy had a passion for helping people working as a social worker for the Department of Public Welfare in Westfield and West Springfield, becoming a Head Social Worker in Springfield.
The family also lived in Lansdale, Pennsylvania in the 1990s where she worked at JC Penney’s (“Mrs. Bundy”) and AARP selling long-term health insurance before moving to East Otis. In East Otis, she was a teacher’s aid at the Farmington River Regional Elementary School and bartender at the J&D Marina. She enjoyed cooking, baking, listening to classic rock music and watching sports. She enjoyed playing softball with the gang from DPW, traveling with trips to Germany, eating and enjoying wine in Italy, many trips to Costa Rica and her second home in Key West.
She was her father’s son; an avid fan of baseball, football, hockey, and college basketball. Her favorite team was the Boston Red Sox and she would always make time to watch her beloved Sox. Come college basketball season, she did her due-diligence for March Madness. She ran several pools surprising her male counterparts winning first place not only in Massachusetts, but also in Pennsylvania and Key West.
When her beloved sons, Derek and Blaine, started playing sports, she was always there supporting and helping out. She was one of the first female Little League umpires in Westfield. Nancy leaves behind her devoted husband of 47 years, Bruce, and their beloved dog Gus and cat Dino, their two sons, Derek and his wife Jennifer of Lansdale, Pennsylvania and Blaine of Charlotte, North Carolina, and four grandchildren, Drew, Charlotte, Devin, and Brooks. She also is survived by her sister, Patricia Balicki and husband William of Myrtle Beach South Carolina, and their two sons, Todd (wife Rachelle) and Gregg (wife Charisse), brother-in-law Duncan and wife Nancy and their children, Deborah (husband Rich), Bryan, Nadine, and Manar (wife Alethea).
The family would like to thank all who helped over the past years and their second family at The Galleon in Key West. The funeral will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance of Nancy to the Otis Rescue Squad in Otis, Massachusetts and Mote Coral Reef Restoration Marine Laboratory in the Florida Keys.