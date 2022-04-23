Nancy Julia Coletti, 90, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, passed away peacefully in her sleep April 18, 2022, with family by her side.
She was born to the late John and Lillian Creighton, on Nov. 6, 1931, in Long Island, New York. When Nancy was 9, her family purchased Hamilton Farms #1 and moved to Oneonta, New York. She graduated from Oneonta High School in 1949 and attended Oneonta State University. Also, in 1949 her mother and Uncle Murray opened the Oneonta Dress Factory. Nancy went on to work for the family business.
She married the love of her life, the late “Sal” Coletti, on June 14, 1952. They had four children. Nancy is survived by her four children: Sal Jr. (Tonya) Coletti, Marie Masson (Avery Lanier), Steve (Deborah) Coletti, Robert (Rebecca) Coletti. She had seven grandchildren: Christine (J. Ross) Renew, Joseph Coletti, Deanna (David) Acosta, Nicole and the late Toni Coletti, Steven Coletti (Chelsey Perry), and Jamie Hayes; also 13 great-grandchildren: Madison, Lily, Kendall, Samuel, Landon, Cameron, Emilia, Carson, Ashton, Benjamin, Charlotte, Areina and Kayla. She is also survived by her sister Madeline (Frank) Bagnardi, brother Joseph (Marianna) Creighton and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sal and Nancy both worked for Oneonta Dress Company until 1973 until deciding to semi-retire and purchase the Seahorse Motel in Marathon, Florida. Their dream of semi-retiring was short-lived when they found motel work was 24/7 and they all worked harder. In addition, Nancy became very active in the community, serving on the Board of Directors at Fishermen’s Hospital and as the president of the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation. In 1982, they sold the motel and built their dream home. Nancy was a Realtor for five years until her love and best friend, Sal, passed away on March 29, 1987. She then went on to be an office manager and bookkeeper for the Marathon Yacht Club until she fully retired and moved to Greenville, South Carolina, where she continued to live with her son Steve and daughter-in-law Debbie.
Aside from her family, her biggest love was traveling. She had seen much of the world, with visits to nearly all the states and many countries. She had a deep devotion to God and was a Eucharistic Minister in the Catholic Church. When she was not busy cooking in the kitchen for her family and friends, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, Sudoku, hanging out at the Senior Center, playing cards with her friends, and knitting blankets and clothes for her great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 30, at noon at the San Pablo Catholic Church, officiated by Father Tony Mullane. Funeral arrangements by Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St., Key West, FL 33040. Burial to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 31140 Overseas Highway, Pig Pine Key. In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of Nancy to the American Cancer Society, to Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys, or your favorite charity.