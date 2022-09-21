Nancy Susan (Newell) Kleine Yeomans died on Sept. 11, 2022, after a long illness. She was surrounded by family on the day of her leaving. She is survived by her husband, Donald Yeomans, and sisters Theresa Axford, Donna Boxman (Mark), Deborah Smith (Robert) and Rita Jeanne Newell. Nancy also had a very special relationship with her surviving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother, Anne Rita Shangula Newell, and her father, James Edward Newell, and her brother, James Edward Newell Jr.
Born in Durham, North C on March 29, 1951, Nancy grew up in Levittown, Pennsylvania. As a young adult, Nancy moved to Key West, Florida where she met the love of her life, Donald. She spent a decade in Key West as an administrative assistant at St. Mary Star of the Sea Elementary School. Her former students still remember her for her gentle and helpful guidance. During her 24 years living in Key West, she developed her artistic talents with a focus on Faberge-styled eggs and pyspanky (the ancient Eastern European art of egg decorating) and paper crafting in three dimensions. Nancy has left behind memories of herself in her lovingly crafted gifts for all the special people in her life.
Nancy and Don retired to Waynesville, North Carolina, where they loved traveling around the mountains and devoting themselves to their artistic pursuits. Nancy was loved by everyone she touched.
A memorial service for family only will be held in Waynesville on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. at the home of sister Donna and brother-in-law Mark and virtually for extended family. In lieu of flowers, please submit donations to the Haywood Arts Council, HaywoodArts.org, PO Box 306 Waynesville NC 28786. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com for the Yeomans family.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.