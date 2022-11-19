Naomi Josephine Silvano

Silvano

Naomi Josephine “Jo” Silvano peacefully passed away in Key West, Florida on Sept. 23, 2022.

The middle daughter of Taylor and Rebecca Fox, she was Naomi to her Philadelphia family and friends. Married to Domenico Silvano, her Big Nick, together they had Dominic Silvano, her son who she lovingly referred to as “My Nicky.” She was preceded in death by her immediate family and her best friends Louise Cavalier and Bobbi Hoff.

