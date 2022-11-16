Naomi Josephine Silvano

Naomi Josephine “Jo” Silvano peacefully passed away in Key West, Florida on Sept. 23, 2022.
The middle daughter of Taylor and Rebecca Fox, she was Naomi to her Philadelphia family and friends. Married to Domenico Silvano, her Big Nick, together they had Dominic Silvano, her son who she lovingly referred to as “My Nicky.” She was preceded in death by her immediate family and her best friends Louise Cavalier and Bobbi Hoff.
After a successful career in the federal government, she retired to Key West in 1990. She loved the quirky tropical island and became fast friends with the locals, who all knew her as “Jo” Silvano. The Quinn family adopted her as Nuna Jo when she became godmother to John Quinn. Jo worked and volunteered part-time in her retirement, spending her time with new people and new experiences. She leaves behind her dear friend Eileen Quinn, Godson John Quinn and dear friends in Key West and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 12:30 p.m. 1011 Virginia St., Key West. To access the service via Zoom, visit www.Unityofthekeys.org, Click LIVE STREAM, Scroll down to click ZOOM and you will join us.
A graveside service will be held beginning with a gathering in the Family Services Center at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Naomi Silvano as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
