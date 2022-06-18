Nara Josefina (Mestre) Garcia

“Be not afraid, I go before you always, come follow me, and I will give you rest”
On Thursday, June 9, 2022, our beloved mom, 88, departed this world to reunite with her husband, parents, brothers, sisters and many family members deceased before her, to join our heavenly father to everlasting life. She is at peace with our Lord and the Blessed Mother, whom we know were waiting for her as she entered the Kingdom of God.
Nara was born in Guantanamo, Cuba to Isadoro Mestre and Ana Mestre Canales. Nara graduated college from the University of Havana with a degree in education and remained teaching until they left Cuba in 1965. The family settled in Key West, and she held numerous jobs in Key West, ending her career in the banking business.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, her brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces and friends. May they all rest in peace. Surviving is her daughter Maria Garcia Ratcliff ( Frank), her son Jaime Garcia (Kim), granddaughter Sophia Janel Nunez ( Andrew), Brittany Garcia McKay (Dan), Frank Ratcliff Jr, Nicholas Garcia, great grandchildren Damian Ramon Ratcliff, Asia Florence Nunez, Dash Thomas Ratcliff and on the way (Baby McKay). We would like to thank Dolores Mora, who helped take care of our mom with so much love and admiration.
Special thanks to Dr. Tingle and staff, and all of the staff at Hospice of the Florida Keys. We would also like to thank Dr. Gerth, Dr. Covington and staff for all those years of amazing care.
Thank you to Aaron Castillo and Bernard Thurston for always being so graceful with all our loved ones.
The family will be having a private mass for our beloved mom at a later date.
Our sweet Angel now lives amongst us every day, sitting next to us and watching over us.
If you would like to donate in her honor, please do so to Hospice of the Florida Keys.
