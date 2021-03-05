Neale Vernon Rossman

Neale Vernon “Buzzy” Rossman, window washer, water skier, golfer and well-known Key West character succumbed to a long battle with heart disease on Feb. 20, 2021, at hospice in Jacksonville. He was 76 years old.
Buzzy was born in Salem, New Jersey on May 1, 1944. “Home of the tomato,” he would proudly tell folks. Of his Garden State upbringing, he said he got the water boiling before he picked the corn.
Following a stint in Vietnam as a radio technician during the war, he ventured down to Coconut Grove and eventually Key West. In the mid 1970s’ he became the sole employee of Wistarburg Window Wipers. His office was a tall pink bicycle with a big white box on the back for the tools of his trade. His kickstand was a squeegee pole extender that ran through a fishing rod holder and slid up and down with a clamp. He kept the windows of Duval Street clean and ate free at most of his restaurant accounts. He had a knack for getting the deal, little or no rent, at the marina for his pink speedboat or at his tiny workshop nearby where he made golf clubs.
Buzzy played in the men’s softball league at Peary Court for years. The self-appointed captain of the Zen Primates put himself on the mound as pitcher. He liked to tell his shortstop where to stand and other teammates what to do. For two decades he lived aboard a 65-foot vessel named The Big Easy. Anchored on the far side of Wisteria Island, he cooked tofu stir fries and shouted answers at his television when “Jeopardy!” aired. With no satellite coverage on a moving boat, he rigged up a PVC periscope handle to turn his big antennae as the boat swung on its mooring. On windy days his medium-tech device called for constant adjustments so as not to miss Alex’s answer, resulting in unsolved arguments and sometimes a bet. He lived alone with his cats Chairman Meow and Purr Bailey and occasionally girlfriends rarely able to change his bachelor ways. In his ubiquitous Speedo, if wearing that, he could often be seen driving golf balls off the fantail while listening to Dave Brubeck and sipping Bordeaux from his stemless Riedel wine glass. His on-board library included numerous paperback John D. McDonald books, spy thrillers and a huge tome about astrology.
A Taurus, he loved to talk horoscope knowledge with anyone who would listen.
For a decade he held court at the Grand Vin wine bar on Duval Street, where he rarely kept his opinions to himself. Pity the tourist who came in asking for a Nouveau Beaujolais. His boss there would shrug and say, “he’s right.”
Buzzy is survived by his brother Richard, his sisters Jeannie and Lynn, two children, Brett and Tracy and four grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.