Nelia (Nellie) Yraida Acevedo Malby, obedient daughter of God, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great- and great-great-grandmother, passed away on March 24, 2022.
Nellie was born on Sept. 22, 1933, in Key West, Florida. She was always a quiet and studious child who enjoyed time spent in school and going to Mass. She attended and graduated Valedictorian from the Convent of Mary Immaculate School in 1950. After graduation, she agreed to go on a blind date arranged by her uncle. She met a young and handsome submarine sailor named Charles (Chuck) Malby.
Nellie and Chuck were married on Dec. 9, 1951 at St. Mary Star of The Sea Church in Key West. They were blessed with six children, Mary, Charles Jr., James, Robert, Alan and Ann, 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Nellie made sure that through hard work and family support, all six children attended St. Mary’s and graduated from Mary Immaculate High School.
With six active children, there was always something going on with church, school and sports. All of the neighborhood boys spent many hours at the Malby house with Miss Nellie watching over them.
Nellie worked at the school part-time teaching several subjects, including religion and Spanish. She was always ready to help where she was needed. She sometimes tutored students in math at her home. She was a Eucharistic minister and volunteer at church.
Nellie had a talent for drawing, but her favorite time was spent working in the yard, raising orchids, and proudly sharing fruit, vegetables and herbs that she grew. All the children and grandchildren have favorite stories of spending time with her in the yard and learning about plants, composting, reptiles and insects.
She was always quick to correct them on the proper use of English and could talk for hours on different subjects. Nellie was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary. In her later years, when she could no longer spend time outdoors, she continued to pray the Rosary several times a day for everyone and watched the Catholic channel.
Nellie is preceded in death by her husband Charles (Chuck) R. Malby Sr., her parents, Armando and Maria Rodriguez Acevedo, her sister Elsa Acevedo Rasmussen and grandson Ryan Malby. A mass will be held Thursday, March 31, at 1 p.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea. Burial will follow at Southern Keys Cemetery.
Key West Mortuary and staff are in charge of arrangements.
