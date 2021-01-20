Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. Nellie Diaz Ehlers passed away to join our Lord Jesus Christ, her beloved husband, Jack Ehlers, and other family members in heaven on Jan. 1, 2021. Nellie was born on March 22, 1934, in Key West. Nellie showed her family kindness, ambition, spirited mentorship and was “Abuela” to all children.
This physical world of ours is surely a better place because of the selfless love of this wonderful woman, mother and grandmother.
She had a way of giving everything a positive, bright and happy touch. … It’s no wonder why she was loved so very much by all.
Nellie was the epitome of a native Conch, always expressing the value of staying close to family.
In a note left to her family, Nellie quoted a poem and asked to be remembered by her old familiar name and that we speak to her in the easy way that was always done. She asked to remain whatever she was to all.
May her name be the household word that it always was. Let her not be out of our minds just because she is not within sight. Nothing is lost … all is well.
One brief moment in our lives and it will all be as it was before, when we see her again and we are all together with Christ.