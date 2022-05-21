Nestor A Gonzalez

Born Sept. 14, 1954, in Matanzas, Cuba. He was a longtime resident of Key West. Nestor went to be with God on May 16, 2022, in his home, cared and loved by his family.
Nestor retired from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He is preceded in death by his father, Roque A. Gonzalez, and his mother, Consuelo Sibila de Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife, Maria H. Gonzalez, son, Cesar (Paula), daughter, Luz (Jose), grandchildren Adrian and Valeria, his sister, Elizabeth, brothers Roque (Zorilda) and Jesus (Asta) and nieces and nephews Lili (Rogelio), Yamili (Al), Jesus, Craig-Roque (Latasha) and Ernest and their respective children Bella, Marcus, Zoey, Sarah-Sophia, and Samuel, and numerous loving cousins and friends. Nestor was a very generous man and was loved by all who knew him.
A memorial mass will be held at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. Please join his family to pray and celebrate his life.
