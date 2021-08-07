Netta Easterday-Valdez

Netta “Memo” Easterday-Valdez passed in peace Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at the age of 91 after a courageous battle with colon cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Netta was born Dec. 30, 1929, in Key West, Florida, to Annie and Ignacio Valdez. Preceded in death by her brothers, Gilbert Valdez and Fred Valdez. Netta is survived by her daughter, Kathy Arrazola (Augusto); Sisters, Maryanne Caldwell, Linda Cianteo (George), and Deloris Lanzillo (Reggie); grandchildren, Tina Kelley (Andrea), Lely Arrazola (Michael) and Alicia Arrazola (Steven); several loving nieces; great-grandchildren, Mila and Elly; and special friend, Annette Mobley.
She graduated from Mary Immaculate High School in 1948. Netta was the most caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Netta had a passionate love affair with DQ strawberry sundaes, soap operas, family and shopping every chance she got. She enjoyed movies and reading. She could spend hours in her porch chair while cuddling close to those she loved so much. Her gentle smile and passionate heart brought so much joy to our family. Although she was so tiny and frail, she gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life.
Condolences may be sent to Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St., Key West, FL 33040.
Viewing hours are on Monday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dean-Lopez Funeral Home. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea church, 1010 Windsor Lane, Key West, FL 33040.
