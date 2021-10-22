Nikki Solita (Soli) Avila Robinson passed away on Oct. 9, 2021, in Vero Beach, Florida. Soli was born in Key West on Jan. 25, 1932. After graduating from Key West High School in 1949, she worked in Miami’s financial and banking industry. Always a quick learner, Soli honed the commerce skills that would later serve her well in life. Several years later she returned to Key West and, in 1961, married John H. Robinson Jr. after meeting him at a party at the Hemingway House.
Soli worked as a clerk in the probate and juvenile court systems, as an accountant for Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, an instructor for adult education classes, a bookkeeper for the Key West Housing Authority, and a real estate broker and property manager. Later in life, Soli earned her master’s degree in Business Administration. She was a visionary, always seeing potential in an old house or a broken chair; she would restore both with care and an eye for preservation. Solita achieved all of her financial dreams through her entrepreneurial spirit, respect for education, and tireless commitment to hard work.
Soli was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and cousin. She is survived by her sister, Lucy Avila Hicks, and her daughters, Nikki Robinson Morgan (David) and Caroline Robinson Bleske (Bernie). She was a proud grandmother to Jake Morgan, Matt Morgan, Em Bleske and Nick Bleske. She leaves behind many beloved cousins and friends and countless stray cats that found themselves well-fed and welcomed in her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held after the first of the year. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach or to the Florida Keys SPCA.
