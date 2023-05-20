Noel Alpha Gorden, a former resident of Key West and the Lower Keys for more than 30 years, passed away April 10, 2023 at the age of 70 in Tampa, Florida. Noel was born July 31, 1952, in Los Angeles, California to Patricia Cantwell Gorden and William Gorden, and was the sixth of seven children.
Noel was a real estate appraiser in Key West in the late 1980s and attended Florida State University. She loved Key West and the ocean and was a certified scuba diver. She loved to travel, was fluent in Spanish and American Sign Language, and proficient in Italian. In recent years, chronic pain and fatigue left her restricted in her mobility, and she left the Keys in 2021.
Noel is survived by three children, Maya, Diane and Chris, and her grandson, Chance Eddings. Other surviving family members include her siblings Barry (Jinx), Robert, Frank, Barbara and Elizabeth, and their families. She was preceded in death by two children, Brooksie and Chance, and her brother Allen.
A family celebration of Noel’s life is planned for later this year and will be hosted by her beloved nephew, Sean, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
To plant a tree in memory of Noel Gorden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.