Key West lost a real gem when Norma Jean McGinnis, 66, passed away at Lower Keys Medical Center on April 5, 2022, after a long debility that suddenly became an acute emergency.
Norma was born in St Louis, Missouri, on Valentine’s Day 1956. She came to Key West in 1999 when her husband, David, was transferred to our new weather office. She thrived! And she was a worker! From Colombia Collections on Duval, she went to Blockbuster Video, to Regal Cinema, to Borders Books to Ben Franklin, where she was the Fabric Lady for many years. If you do Fantasy Fest, you knew Norma.
At each stop, she made many friends. You know who you are — if Norma was your friend, she was your best friend. And maybe a few enemies, like the “Yachties” who constantly broke her yarn samples when they were in town, testing for strength. Or the man who robbed Borders one day and Stormin’ Norma took off running after the guy on foot! But hey, she was Citizen of the Day on April 19, 2005!
The Queen of softness, Empress of our heart, Norma delighted in being a woman and was the very embodiment of the Female Principle. All, that is, except for being changeable. Right to the end, she was stubborn as a Missouri Mule and proud of it, never known to change her mind on anything once it was made up! No sir.
And note that every place where she had worked, closed after she had left. Coincidence? But she wasn’t done. After Ben Frank’s closed, she was a volunteer usher at the Tennessee Williams Theater, so she saw all her favorite shows for free.
She is survived by her husband, David, three daughters and six grand children. An Aquarian, a portion of her remains will be buried at sea along the reef — if that’s legal. In lieu of flowers and such, make a contribution to Reef Relief.
How we miss her!
Finally, a big shout-out to the first responders and the ER staff at LKMC: You’re the best, dedicated, totally professional in every way! Thank you.”
