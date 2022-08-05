Oliverio “Chippy” Fernandez, 83, passed away on July 31, 2022, at Lower Keys Medical Center surrounded by loving friends.
Chippy was born on May 2, 1939, in Key West, Florida. After serving in the U.S. Army, he resumed his postal career and was soon assigned to Boca Chica Naval Station, serving with his life-time partner, Jessie Watkins. Upon his retirement, he continued to hear from many of the people that he had served at the base. His cheerful, joking presence made him unforgettable.
Chippy never met a stranger. Serving as “Mayor” of the Long Time Locals Breakfast Club, he made everyone feel welcome. He and Jessie could never do enough for their family, friends and their island home. If he was your friend, he was your friend for life.
Special friends, LT and Shirley Perpall, provided care taking the last few years to allow Chippy to reside in his home on Grinnell Street. Our street will not be the same without him.
Chippy is survived by his niece Maria, nephew Tony and grandnieces Rene and Rhonda.
At Chippy’s request, no service will be held. He will be interred in the Key West City Cemetery with his beloved Jessie. In his memory, do something kind for one another.
