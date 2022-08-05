Oliverio “Chippy” Fernandez, 83, passed away on July 31, 2022, at Lower Keys Medical Center surrounded by loving friends.

Chippy was born on May 2, 1939, in Key West, Florida. After serving in the U.S. Army, he resumed his postal career and was soon assigned to Boca Chica Naval Station, serving with his life-time partner, Jessie Watkins. Upon his retirement, he continued to hear from many of the people that he had served at the base. His cheerful, joking presence made him unforgettable.

