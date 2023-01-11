Omar Julio Calleja, 83, of Key West, Florida was called home to Jesus on Jan. 4, 2023. He was born on June 29, 1939 at Key West, to the late Daniel Ishmael and Margaret Perez Rolo Calleja. He is survived by his three daughters Cosette Perdue, Jodi Turner, Marnie McIntyre and two sons Sean Joseph Calleja and Jesse Collin Calleja; five grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Cosette Calleja, Emerald Alvarez and brother Anthony Calleja.
He will be missed by his family and friends. He is best known for preaching salvation and serving breakfast on Sundays to the homeless at Higgs beach for more than 20 years.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Dean-Lopez Funeral Hom, 418 Simonton St., Key West. Burial will be in the Key West City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, Key West. To leave an online condolence, visit the memorial tribute page on the Dean Lopez Funeral Home website.
