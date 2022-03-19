Otis M. May, 65, resident of Winter Garden, Florida, passed into eternal bliss on Sunday, March 13, 2022. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and spent most of his adult life living in Key West, Florida. Otis was a man gifted with his hands, tools, and a creative mind and he shared those gifts through carpentry, contracting, and project management throughout the Keys. He was an adventurous soul, a deeply passionate man and a true spirit of the sea. Otis married the love of his life, Nancy, and together they spent their free time enjoying their houseboat, Ruby, which he designed and built himself.
Otis was light and love to all who knew him. His Key West friends were loved like brothers, and he had a genuine regard for all his fellow contractors and the men with whom he worked.
His family was his joy. Otis is survived by his wife, Nancy May, and their family Ian and Christine Rogan, Zak and Amanda Rogan (Aubrey,) Aaron and Rebecca Boss (Isabella and Liam Kuhn, Kuen, Kaden, and Aubrey Boss,) Sister Teresa Tripp (Bree,) family-in-law Paul and Joyce Wilber (Samantha, Holly, and Jack,) Tom and Robin Johnstone (Elizabeth (Eric,) Maddie (Tanner,) Richie, Marc, Mary and Emmit,) and numerous friends in Florida and Tennessee. If you knew him, you loved him.
We are grateful for the compassion, care, and respect for his wishes that Cornerstone Hospice provided Otis. Cornerstone is not for profit and available to anyone, regardless of circumstances, so in lieu of flowers, we request donations be sent to Cornerstone in his name so that others may receive the same care and kindness. He will be cremated and his ashes will be returned to the waters of Key West at a later date. A celebration of his life will be planned for that time. (Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778)
