Pablo J (Harvey) Oropeza

Pablo Javier (Harvey) Oropeza, 87, peacefully passed away Jan. 17, 2021. He was a born in Key West, a second-generation Conch, on July 25, 1934, to Pablo and Magarita Oropeza.
He graduated Key West High School in 1953, where he starred in football as outstanding offensive and defensive lineman. Following high school, he played semi-pro football in Key West, a team called the “Jaguars.” One year later he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was transferred to Kyushu Islands, Japan, for two years and made corporal ranking. He served in the 508th Airborne Combat Paratroopers Battalion.
Then he met his bride, Kyoko, and were married while stationed in Japan. He also played football for U.S. Army while in Japan. “PJ,” or Harvey, as his friends knew him, “was always of adventurous spirit, believed in hard work and fun play was the key to a balance life.” A few of his memorable quotes: “Any man willing to work will never go hungry;” “You started it, you finish it;” “No Oropeza is a quitter.” These were just a few of the strong words he passed on that helped inspire us to work hard in life. He returned to the United States and was employed by Southern Bell Telephone Company for 44 years before retiring in 2001. His later years with the company relocated him to Miami. He had many great friends through his years of work; Harvey was known to be a strict but fair boss.
On the playful side of PJ, he loved fishing and foremost flying. Aviation was his passion! He acquired many certifications and an instructor’s rating. He was a Masonic member and part of the Swift Aircraft Owner Association. He enjoyed watching his three sons grow up to play football at Key West High School and would always make it to the away games. Many great family memories were boating and fishing at Boca Grand, the “shacks” and Dry Tortugas.
PJ was preceded in death by Kyoko, his wife of 56 years, his parents and sister Grace Mary. He is survived by sons Michael (Hilda), Glenn, and Steven (Pamela); four grandchildren Sophia, Christina, Hunter and Savannah; sister Lydia (Ken), nephews Kenneth and Timothy; his first cousins Helio, Oscar and Danny Oropeza and their loving families.
Our family would like to thank the doctors and caregivers who helped PJ during his final days of life to be most comfortable. We know these COVID times are difficult for all and fully understand that some cannot be here to wish PJ farewell. His wishes are tears of joy and not of sadness. A private memorial service will be held at Key West United Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. Masks will be required at service.