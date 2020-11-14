Patricia Archer (Jones)

Patricia “Patsy” Archer (Jones) passed away on Oct. 6, 2020, due to heart complications. She was 82. Patsy was born in Miami on Nov. 10, 1937, to Carrie Watson and Roy Dewey Jones. She moved to Key West in 1945, and graduated from Key West High School in 1956. A month after graduation, she married Leland Allison “Corky” Archer, whom she met at a St. Paul’s Episcopal Church social.
Patsy was always very social. “I’d talk to a fencepost,” she would say. She had many friends and belonged to the Moose Club, the Red Hat Society and the Nautical Wheeler square dancers. A sweet and kind person, she loved helping people and volunteering for everything from food banks to animal rescue. She especially loved children, and she counted her time as a kindergarten teacher’s aide at Douglass Elementary School as one of the highlights of her life.
She is preceded by her parents, as well as her husband, Corky, and her son, Roy Archer. She is survived by daughters Kathy (Jan) North, Sheila (Joe) Houston and Judy Archer, all of Centreville, Virginia; grandchildren Hollie (Robert) Case, Scott (Stephanie) Houston, and Carrie (George) Flint, also of Centreville; granddaughter Allison (Keith) White, who resides in Key West; and grandson Janson North in Tianjin, China. Five great-grandchildren round out the clan: Spencer Thomas, Hunter and Landon White, Marlie Case, and Jack Houston.