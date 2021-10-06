Patricia Gail Toppino, 75, passed away on her birthday Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
A lifelong resident of Key West Florida. She was an amazing, energetic independent woman. Her passion for friends and entertaining were unparalleled. Patricia was in her element in her beautiful yard and always had a huge smile on her face tending to her beloved plants and award-winning orchids.
Patricia brought water exercise to Key West, helping others through fitness, along with being an avid tennis player. Patricia donated her time to many local charities and was a fabulous docent at the Little White House. Patricia never met a stranger and was a fixture at most of the Key West estate sales. She loved her dogs and, at times, had her children a bit jealous how she doted over them — they were not pets.
Left to cherish Patricia’s memory are her daughters Stephanie Brigham and Sharlene Caldwell and son, Sean Carbonell. Her love for her siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would be a model to any parent. Her meals and baking were always an epic celebration, and her positive attitude and spirit will be with us always.
In lieu of flowers, any donation to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
Patricia will be interred in Key West at a later date.
