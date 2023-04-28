Patricia Lee Herce

Patricia Lee Herce passed peacefully on April 26, 2023, in Key West at the age of 82.

Patsy is survived by her children Kimberly Knowles (Michael), Todd Herce (Dani), and Monica Herce (LuAnn); grandchildren Tyler Knowles (Jessica), Ashley Knowles, Savannah Knowles, Antonio Knowles, Camille Herce, and Preston Herce; great-grandchildren Aurora Knowles and Aria Knowles; and sister-in-law Sandra Barroso. She was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Manuel Herce III, father, Joe Mitchell Roberts, mother, Virginia Lee Roberts, and brother-in-law, Barry Barroso Sr.

