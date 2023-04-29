Patricia Lee Herce passed peacefully on April 26, 2023, in Key West at the age of 82.
Patsy is survived by her children Kimberly Knowles (Michael), Todd Herce (Dani), and Monica Herce (LuAnn); grandchildren Tyler Knowles (Jessica), Ashley Knowles, Savannah Knowles, Antonio Knowles, Camille Herce, and Preston Herce; great-grandchildren Aurora Knowles and Aria Knowles; and sister-in-law Sandra Barroso. She was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Manuel Herce III, father, Joe Mitchell Roberts, mother, Virginia Lee Roberts, and brother-in-law, Barry Barroso Sr.
Patsy was born on March 18, 1941, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She moved to Key West, Florida at the age of 2 when her parents took Civil Service positions. She graduated from Key West High School in 1959. After high school, she worked at The Associates as a loan assistant. On March 2, 1972, Patsy and her husband established their own business, Tony Herce Plumbing Inc.
Patsy was an active and dedicated member of The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea. During that time, she was Eucharistic Minister, Perpetual Adoration Adorer, in R.C.I.A. Ministry and other various ministries.
Patsy made a great impact on the elderly by playing guitar at the Convalescent Home weekly. She dedicated many hours to the St. Mary Soup Kitchen, as well as the youth of St. Mary Star of the Sea School and Mary Immaculate High School. She was a hard-working woman who was dedicated to her family and her faith.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers who took care of Patsy over the past few years. We also want to thank all the physicians for being so wonderful and attentive to Patricia during her time of need.
The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, at 1 p.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 1010 Windsor Lane, with a Celebration of Life to follow at The Double Tree by Hilton Grand Key Resort. The Rev. John Baker will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Patsy’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the high school capital campaign, “From Start to Finish.” Make checks payable to The Basilica School.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.