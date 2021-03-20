Patricia Leslie Fox Green, also rightly titled “Fantasy Fest- Queen Green” (1990) here in Key West, became a true Christmas Angel on Dec. 25, 2020. She passed to the higher life while in her Key West home with family by her side. Pat was 97 years young.
Pat was born in East Orange, New Jersey to Barbara and Frank Fox on Oct. 9, 1923. She studied architecture at Texas A&M and volunteered for the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. She married Stanley Keith Green, the love of her life! Pat was a successful Realtor in Northern Virginia for more than 20 years. Working with Fox Realty in Arlington, Virginia, she often achieved recognition as the top sales associate of the year for her firm. She and her husband, Stan, raised three children, Bruce, Holly and Carl. They enjoyed frequent summer beach visits to their cottage in Ocean City, Maryland. Pat learned to fly, earning her Gliders license, and enjoyed scuba diving. Pat and Stan retired to Key West in the 197’s. When traveling overseas, they loved to visit England.
After her husband Stan’s passing, Pat devoted more time to supporting traditional New Orleans jazz, with annual visits to the French Quarter Jazz Fest and the Jazz and Heritage Festival for more than 25 years. She eventually moved to the Poydras Home in New Orleans so she could be closer to jazz and her musician friends year-round. Even in her 90s, Pat would often head down to the French Quarter on her own, and stay through the last set before heading home.
Pat always wanted a traditional Jazz Funeral and several of her musician friends had told her they would play at hers. When approaching her 93rd birthday in 2017, Pat decided to have her own Jazz Funeral while she could still enjoy it. She made New Orleans history by having the first French Quarter Jazz Funeral where the honoree was alive in the funeral procession, waving to the onlookers! (Google search “Pat Green Jazz Funeral” for more about Pat.)
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Green, her brother Mike Fox and sister-in-law Alfredine Fox of Arlington, Virginia; her sister Pru Fox Collier of Charleston, South Carolina; her nephew Harry Collier and her parents Frank and Barbara Fox of Key West.
Pat is survived by her sons Bruce Green of Arlington, Virginia; Carl Green of Pahoa, Hawaii; daughter Holly G. Cruz and Holly’s husband Javier Cruz of Key West; her grandchildren, Robert Green and his wife Maria (Pepa) Green of Springfield, Virginia; Sharma Green of Pahoa, Hawaii; and one great-grandchild, Sofia Green of Springfield, Virginia, as well as many nieces, nephews, and their children.
A Remembrance
Recognizably Pat — hair pulled back, peach hibiscus in her hair every day – a delight, an unforgettable vision ingrained to all who’s eyes ever laid on. Indelibly beautiful ...
A few of her favorite things: Dark chocolate; Hawaiian music; plumeria leis; art; painting; keeping her helium tank in her closet topped off for balloon-filling always on the ready for birthdays, homecomings, plain old parties and Kentucky Derby parties at Pier House and other Key West-themed parties if so inclined; picking up VIPs at Key West International Airport in Pat’s London taxi with Tallulah, flowers, kazoos and champagne in an ice bucket in black top hat presentation; raw oysters at Superior Seafood; supporting live jazz events spanning the world over — live venues of all music, collecting from musicians their signatures with permanent black pen on yellow smocks (fishing shirts from Cornwall England with Stan; going to Ocean City Maryland, Hawaii and with him in England harmonizing at the pubs; visiting Cornwall, staying with dear friends; revisiting “Stansted Hall” spiritualism classes at Arthur Findlay College, a college of Spiritualism England; Japanese brush painting, oil painting, Ikibana and Tai Chi classes; thrilled to be personally invited by Black Dog Band in China — Pat was able to perform together onstage on her washboard; playing handheld percussion instruments to live music; twisting dollars into bowties for the musicians’ tip jars; Indian jewelry personally selected at the Smithsonian Museum in D.C.; Charleston Jazz Orchestra performances at CHS Jazz Hall and meeting her blues favorite in NOLA – “Keb Mo’ — in person backstage for smiles of appreciation chats and shirt signing!
On a different note, preverbal family tradition “See you Thursday,” any visiting folks, long drives ahead to home, no good-byes, as car pulls away just to wave and say, “See You Thursday” for no tears.
Advocate paper write-up by friend and journalist Keith Spera: https://www.nola.com/entertainment_life/keith_spera/article_aa9a58d0-496a-11eb-818d-7f8607bfdee3.html
Pat’s love of nature and actions by respect saving Mother Earth perpetuates within us. Pat’s family has requested that those wishing to honor Pat’s life plant a native tree in a location of their choosing, to support birds and our environment for years to come.
A celebration of the life and legacy of “Queen Pat Green,” of course, in hot pink fashion, is looked forward to in the future at a safer date.
Pat will always be remembered for her charismatic style, magnetic personality, catching laugh, big heart, caring sweet nature, her sidekick companion, Tallulah, a pink standard poodle, driving around town in her authentic London taxi, pink feather boas, magnificent oceanfront yard parties to and for musicians and all friends. Her love for jazz, lust for live music, humor, joy of singing, heart-warming radiant smiles — all this obvious of happy spirit ... Remembered by all family and all friends that she ever encountered, connected to or touched.
Over the span of a lifetime, few ever accrue such razzmatazz, so easily for so long.
Raise your glass! Aloha!
See you Thursday ...