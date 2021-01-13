Patrick Michael Stickney passed away at the young age of 32 years old on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Patrick was born Feb. 13, 1988. He is survived by his mother, Esther (JR) Guieb; father Patrick L. (Michelle) Stickney; daughter Aliyah Liz; very special grandmother Esmeralda Leto Alvarez; brothers Joseph Stickney, Miguel Gonzalez, Antonio Guieb, Andre (Tennille) Guieb, Angelo Guieb, and paternal siblings Christopher, Emily, Monica, Robert Stickney; cousin Ray Alvarez, Jr., Janessa Alvarez; nephews Cooper Stickney, Cayden Gonzalez, Arlo Guieb, RJ Brown, Ry’land Brown; nieces Alahna Guieb and Leilani Guieb; along with many more loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Tony Alvarez, and paternal grandparents Theresa Casas Stickney and Joseph Patrick Stickney. A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 1010 Windsor Lane, Key West. All are welcomed to attend. Condolences can be sent to 1010 16th Terrace, Key West, FL. Flowers can be sent to The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea on the day of service.