We regretfully announce the passing of Patti Ann Blakley, 62, of Ellenton, Florida. Patti sadly passed away on Dec. 10, 2021, after a long battle with illness.
Patti attended Northern Illinois University to pursue a degree in communications. While in college, she excelled to become a five-time national speech champion. During this time, she met the love of her life, Stewart. They went on to marry and loved their two daughters Jaime and Sheryl.
She made it her mission to improve the lives of others. Patti was a fiercely dedicated mom. Family came first and was above all else to her, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.
Patti was a passionate woman and when she wasn’t filling the world with warmth and kindness, she could be found volunteering for the Coconut Castaways, working at Lower Keys Medical Center, or enjoying a sunset on the beach. We will miss her greatly.
Patti was predeceased by her father, Nelson Hagar, mother, Helene Hagar, and brother Stephen Hagar. She is survived by her brother Terry Hagar, husband, Stewart Blakley, and daughters Jaime Blakley and Sheryl Protz.
Patti requested no services be held and that her ashes be spread. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patti’s name to KOA Care Camps, as this organization was important to her.
