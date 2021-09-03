Paul Arnold Knowles (Gator Bluff) passed away peacefully on Aug. 28, 2021. He went to be with the Lord at the age of 59. Paul was born on March 29, 1962, in Key West, Florida, to Barbara and Alfred Knowles Jr. He later moved to Okeechobee, Florida; however, Paul spent the last five years of his life back in Key West.
He is predeceased by his father, Alfred Louis Knowles Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Deanna (Dunnam) Knowles. Paul is lovingly remembered by his mother, Barbara Knowles of Key West; his siblings, Susan Jolene (Jellybean) Knowles, of St. Louis, Alfred (the Most Handsome or Sonny) Knowles Ill (Christy) of Key West, Brian Thomas (Tommy) Knowles of Key West, his twin sisters (the babies), Jami Marie Blackwell (David) of Arkansas, Joni Annette Disson (Adam) of Key West; his children, Elizabeth Marie Knowles (Tyler) of Okeechobee, Ronald James Knowles (Paige) of Okeechobee, DC3 William Louis Knowles (Mattison) stationed in Japan, Colvin Benjamin Knowles of Okeechobee, Kyla Belle Knowles of Key West and Kendra Skye Knowles of Key West; as well as an array of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Paul was born and raised in Key West. He grew up on the water; family states that if you cut him, he would bleed salt water. He enjoyed spending time on his boat making memories with his wife, children, and close family members. While his children were growing up, he enjoyed taking them camping at Cayo Costa, John Pennekamp and Fort Wilderness. Paul is best remembered by his outstanding work ethic and the boundless love for his family. He built three homes for his family over the years and enjoyed gardening. Paul was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Paul was part of the 10th Mountain Division and was stationed in Fort Drum, New York in his early years.
Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Key West.
