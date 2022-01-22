Frontman Paul Cotton, legendary lead guitar, lead singer and dominant composer of country rock’s famed band Poco for 40 years, has passed away unexpectedly, peacefully — he was 78.
Recognized with multiple gold and platinum albums and numerous other awards, Cotton blazed an unforgotten trail of timeless songwriting, “inimitable” guitar rifts and leads with his personal hand movements and tones, a pioneering fusion of blues-based rock guitar tone with country music — his “incomparable voice” reaching highs and lows making his solos and Poco’s unique harmonies inspirations for other bands like the Eagles, America and Crosby Stills and Nash to name a few.
Cotton is best known for his international composition hits and album titles “Heart of the Night,” “Bad Weather,” “Indian Summer,” “Under the Gun,” “Barbados,” “Firebird,” “Coast is Clear,” “Changing Horses” and a host of others. He sang lead on Poco’s “Rose of Cimarron,” along with Timothy B. Schmit. Painting pictures with his lyrics, he was known for playing the Gretsch “Bird of Paradise — White Falcon” for decades.
Receiving his first guitar at age 13, Cotton self-taught, in addition to dismantling and reassembling each instrument he had. His first record was released in 1959, while still in high school. His complete history can be found at http://www.pocopaulcotton.com (which was being updated at the time of his death), under the “Links” tab, “Visit Rich’s Paul Cotton Archive site,” and “The Legend” link, completing a 65-year vocation that was in his heart and soul. Before Paul joined Poco, he co-founded Chicago’s “Illinois Speed Press” with his dear friend and blues great Kal David.
Poco, widely considered to be one of the founders of “country rock” sound, was formed from the breakup of 2-year-old Buffalo Springfield, leaving Richie Furay and Jimmy Messina. Cotton replaced Messina in early 1970 when he joined Loggins and Messina. Cotton’s roommate in Poco, Schmit, went on to join the Eagles, after they had tried Poco’s other bass player, Randy Meisner. Cotton was referred to Furay by Peter Cetera (Chicago) and gave Poco the needed “rock sound” as they had been labeled “too country for rock, and too rock for country.” After Furay’s departure in 1974 and Schmit in 1977, Cotton and Rusty Young resurrected Poco, and went on to win critical acclaim — most notably for their joint collaboration album “Legend.”
Poco composed and recorded 24 studio albums and are featured on an additional 25 compilation releases.
Dubbed “King Cotton” by the Beatles’ George Harrison, and given a bear hug by Jimi Hendrix saying “Don’t ever stop writing songs like that, man” after performing “Bad Weather” — Cotton performed worldwide: Shea Stadium, Carnegie Hall, Central Park, Madison Square Garden, Fillmore East and West and more to the delight of tens of thousands of fans. He shared the stage and performances with other legends such as Eric Clapton, the Eagles, Doobie Brothers, Willie Nelson, Jefferson Airplane, Beach Boys, Procol Harem, Moody Blues, ZZ Top, America, Loggins and Messina, Allman Brothers, Marshall Tucker, Outlaws, Charlie Daniels, Steppenwolf, Yes, the No-Nukes Concert at Madison Square Garden with Jackson Browne, Graham Nash and Bonnie Raitt, which featured Cotton’s hit, and so many more.
Paul Cotton has released five solo albums: “Changing Horses,” “Firebird,” “Coast is Clear” and “100% Paul Cotton” among them — released in 2014 and produced by Rosario Scavelli. He was inducted to the Alabama Hall of Fame, TTHS Hall & Wall of Fame and the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2015, which was the last reunion of original members.
In 2005, Cotton met, then married Caroline Ford of Key West, Florida where they permanently reside and summer in Oregon. He is survived by his wife and two sons Chris and James, and four siblings, Dave, Carol, Bob and Colleen. As a fervent fisher and sailor, his love for the nautical life made his love for his Floribbean Keys community and the lifestyle inspiring for songwriting and his countless beloved friends. His most treasured awards were Key West Paul Cotton Day on Nov. 15, Honorary KW Conch, and Keystock Lifetime Achievement Award.
After leaving full-time band touring in 2010, Cotton performed in Key West with The Paul Cotton Band of Key West, of San Diego, of Oregon, of Seattle, of the Midwest, and one in the Northeast. This made his touring schedule his own, performing his own songs mixed with a few hits of his prior bands.
There will be a private and public Celebration of Life and a Concert and a reign as “Grand Admiral” at the Second Line Parade the last week of January in Key West, open to the public.
Always humble, grateful and sometimes shy, this “Legend in his own Wright” and his music will live forever — thankfully!
There will be the following Life Celebrations for Paul Cotton’s last sunset:
Wednesday, Jan. 26, Concert at Schooner Wharf with Bill Hoebee, from 6:30 to -11 p.m.;
Friday, Jan. 28, Radio Tribute — Pirate Radio, from 9 to 11 a.m. with fellow celebrity call-ins;
Saturday, Jan. 29, Funeral Mass at The Basilica St. Mary’s Star of Sea at 3 p.m.; and
Sunday, Jan. 30, Crooks Second Line Parade at noon at Hog’s Breath, honoring Paul Cotton.