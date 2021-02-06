Paul E. Bekavac, age 74, of Gibsonia and Key West, Florida, and formerly of Clairton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at home. He was a retired funeral director and owner of the Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania.
He attended the University of Notre Dame until his father’s untimely death in 1965, and furthered his education at Duquesne University and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. Upon his retirement in 2004, he relocated to Key West to follow his life-long love of fishing.
Born March 1, 1946 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Anthony J. and Elvira Y. “Patty” (Yavor) Bekavac. He is survived by his partner and best friend, Teri Dulac of Gibsonia; daughter, Heather (Michael) Lutz of Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania; sons, Tony (Rachel) Bekavac of Pleasant Hills and Paul E. Bekavac Jr. of New York, New York; grandchildren, Cole, Preston and Ava Lutz and Anthony and Andre Bekavac; sister, Nancy Y. Bekavac of Washington, D.C.; brother, Daniel F. (Patti) Bekavac of Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania; nephew, Daniel F. (Tara Jayant) Bekavac Jr. of South Park, Pennsylvania; niece, Chloe (Jason) Fox of Damascus, Maryland; also, great- nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received in the Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home, Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Feb. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. In order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, guests are required to wear masks and follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Although we are thankful and appreciative of all who will come, we ask for these services, with the pandemic and our need to take care of our own family, that visitors limit themselves to a reasonable time.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. in St. Joachim and Anne Parish, St. Michael Church, with Rev. Thomas A. Wagner officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Burial to follow in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. Memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s name to Gateway Rehabilitation, 100 Moffett Run Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001. Offer condolences at http://www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.