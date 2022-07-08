Paul Francis Gildea Paul died peacefully in the hospital the morning of Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana, he received his master’s degree in finance from Xavier University.
He was one of the leading bond traders on Wall Street for more than 40 years, starting the Ginny Mae and Freddy Mac department at Mabon Nugent. His last position was Senior Vice President of Nat West bond department. In 1999, he moved to Key West from Sandspoint, New York with his wife, Cory Held. He started a consignment shop on Southard Street, which many people came and just hung out to talk. Several years after he decided to open a modern gallery, introducing some incredible artists around the globe.
Paul was an avid sailor but loved spending time with his wife and dog and traveling to faraway places.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Florida Keys SPCA. The funeral is Sunday, July 10, at Dean Lopez Funeral Home at 2 p.m.
