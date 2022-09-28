Paul Peter Rollick

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Peter Rollick on Sept. 20, 2022. He was born on April 30, 1941, the son of Peter and Anna Rollick, of Huntingdon Park, Pennsylvania, originally from the Ukraine. He was the beloved husband to June Wreen and stepfather to Michele Rodriguez and father in-law to Dr. Raymond Rodriguez.

Paul passed peacefully in the loving care of Patricia Gloria Rodriguez. May he rest in peace with his beloved June. Paul leaves behind his incredible extended family, his brother Raymond and many nieces, nephews, cousins and his five grandchildren Holly, and Amanda Staroba, Adan and Alex Rodriguez and Nora and Richard and Parker Catherine Benincasa.

