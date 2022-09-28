It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Peter Rollick on Sept. 20, 2022. He was born on April 30, 1941, the son of Peter and Anna Rollick, of Huntingdon Park, Pennsylvania, originally from the Ukraine. He was the beloved husband to June Wreen and stepfather to Michele Rodriguez and father in-law to Dr. Raymond Rodriguez.
Paul passed peacefully in the loving care of Patricia Gloria Rodriguez. May he rest in peace with his beloved June. Paul leaves behind his incredible extended family, his brother Raymond and many nieces, nephews, cousins and his five grandchildren Holly, and Amanda Staroba, Adan and Alex Rodriguez and Nora and Richard and Parker Catherine Benincasa.
Paul was a retired Philadelphia police officer with more than 30 years of service and a military veteran as well. He was a renowned tennis player at the Rifle Club, and then as a founding member of the Delaware Valley Tennis Club. Paul possessed a love and gentleness that was unusual for a man of his era, never a negative word. It is with great sorrow that we mourn his passing.
A mass and Celebration of Life will take place with a lunch to follow at St. Mary’s at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. All are welcome. His favorite and beloved cousin Daria Pronchick will be singing at the service, in attendance will be his favorite niece Autumn Rollick along with her husband Dominick Galletta, and his beloved grandnieces and nephews Chloe, Jack and Luke Galletta.
