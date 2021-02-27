Paulina Alayon Parra, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 18, 2021.
She was predeceased by her parents, Manuel and Matilda Alayon, five siblings, and her grandson Armando Glynn Parra.
Paulina was survived by her two sons, Armando Parra Jr. (Mercedes) and Daniel Parra (Darcie), her grandchildren, Crystal Parra, Antonio Parra (Leah), Damian Milian, Jose Parra, Leyany McNally (Paul), Lauryn Parra Vaughn (David), Daniel Blake Parra, and 4 great grandchildren, Ronnie Weidman, Elliot Parra, Leslie Hernandez and Eliani Lopez. She also leaves behind one brother, Argelio Alayon Sr. (Consuelo)
Paulina loved life. She had a heart of gold and loved giving to others, even when she didn’t have much herself. She was fond of cooking and sharing everything she made, and those lucky enough to receive her goodies knew you’d better return the container. For 20 years she could be found at Publix Deli, preparing food and chatting with customers. She attended Fifth Street Baptist Church, where she loved socials and volunteering for VBS. During her weekly visits to Bayshore Manor, she spent time with residents, played Bingo, and shared her homemade banana bread. Paulina always had a heart for others.
A celebration of Paulina’s life will be held at Stock Island Yacht Club, Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come and share memories with the family. Please wear a mask and brightly colored clothing.