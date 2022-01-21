Pedro Vazquez, 100, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. He was born on April 14, 1921 at Puerto Esperanza, Cuba. He immigrated to the United States in 1966.
He is survived by his son, Pedro S. Vazquez; daughters, Caridad Vazquez (Rolando), Maria Rita Vazquez, Lucy Farina (Jose Damian), Odalys Vazquez; grandchildren Robert Franco (Elizabeth), Richard Franco, Raul Franco, Lesley Coster (David), Jose Damian Farina, Lisbett Margolles, Saily Margolles; 16 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous beloved family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucia Vazquez, and father, Jose Vazquez; daughter, Maria Victoria Franco, and his son-in-law, Faustino Franco; five sisters and four brothers. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, at the Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St., Key West. Burial will be in the Key West City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Dean-Lopez Funeral Home.
