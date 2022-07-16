Peggy Jordan Allen passed away on May 3, 2022, at the age of 83 in Lexington, South Carolina. Peggy courageously battled a stroke and three heart attacks over the years, and more recently lung cancer. She passed with her loving family at her side.
Peggy was born to Ardell Louise Gwynn on May 31, 1938, in Key West, Florida. She was a true Conch.
She graduated from Key West High School Class of 1956 and married Harry Allen Ill soon after graduation. Peggy loved to fish, whether it was on the boulevard in Key West, out in the boat, or on the lake in South Carolina. She spent almost every summer with the grandchildren as they were growing up, enjoying the boat, the lake and the Jet Skis. She was also a great cook. She loved making her favorite Key West recipes for the family and telling of her many happy times growing up in the Keys.
Peggy is survived by Harry Allen Ill, daughter Dawn Allen Cragg, son Harry (Ty) Allen IV, grandchildren Brandi (Justin) Morrow and Katie (Josh) Jackson, six great-grandchildren, brother Bill Jordan, sister-in law Sandy Archer, brother-in-law Earle Allen, cousin lollie Villate, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother and infant daughter Tanya, mother-in-law Alice Allen, father-in-law Harry Allen Jr., sister-in-law lona Allen Feil, and brother-in-law Glynn Archer Jr.
A service was held at Southland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in West Columbia, South Carolina on Monday, May 9, 2022. Memorials may be sent to help children at St. Jude’s Hospital, something Peggy herself loved to do.
Special thanks to the staff of Hospice House of Lexington for their loving care.
To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.