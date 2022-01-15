Peggy Lynn Curry Saunders, 73, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Peggy was born on May 15, 1948, to Charles Percy Curry and Mary Delores “Lola” Curry in Key West, Florida. She graduated from Key West High School in 1967. Peggy and George Saunders were introduced to each other when she was 13 years old and had been together ever since. They were married on July 22, 1967, and their love affair continues today.
Prior to moving to the Gulf Coast, Peggy worked in the family business for several years so that she could be there to take care of their daughter. After that, she served in the Monroe County Public School System serving in a variety of roles.
After a productive career in Key West, George and Peggy moved to Pensacola in 2001 to be closer to family but they left many close friends behind in Key West. They remain close friends with their Key West family.
Peggy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and spent most of her time caring for, enjoying time with and being a part of the lives of her daughter and grandchildren and spending time with other family members and friends. Everyone loved Peggy and all gatherings of the family and friends included fantastic food that she had lovingly prepared. Friends and family raved about her Cuban pork and black beans and her famous Guava cake (George’s favorite).
She is preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters, Rose Kushman, Glorina Carbone and Margaret Schneider; brother, John Kenneth Curry and granddaughter, Macie Nicole Busby.
She is survived by the love of her life, George E. Saunders; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Busby (Kevin) and grandchildren, Brody, Jordan, and Lindsey Busby. Other survivors include her brothers and sisters, Charles Percy Curry (Betty), Diane Green, Brenda Fox, Alicia Cook (Harry), and Franklin Curry (Pam) and sisters-in-law, Norma Curry and Sandra Castellano. The list of nieces and nephews and many friends who were like family to George and Peggy are not listed, but all played a special role in their lives, and they are forever grateful for each of them.
Her friends and family were richly blessed due to their relationship with Peggy. Included in her friends were many she had known for more than 60 years.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at West Mobile Baptist Church, 7501 Airport Blvd., Mobile, Alabama where they regularly attended. Followed by a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Key West United Methodist Church, in Key West, Florida, where they were members.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Mobile Baptist Church, 7501 Airport Blvd., Mobile, Alabama 36695.
The family would like to thank Dick Appleyard and The Appleyard Agency for the support that they have given to us during these difficult times.