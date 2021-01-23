Peggy Lynn Trout, of Ruskin, Florida, passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2021. Her family was by her side. A fifth-generation Conch, Peggy was born in Key West on Oct. 2, 1949, to Helio Lopez and Marjorie Atwell Lopez. She attended public schools and was a 1967 graduate of Key West High School. In 1974 she graduated from Florida Keys Community College with a degree in nursing. She soon took and passed the Florida State Nursing Board exams and became a Registered Nurse. She worked briefly at Florida Keys Hospital before moving to Miami, Florida to accept a nursing position at South Miami Hospital, a position she would hold for 16 years. She retired from nursing in 1992 while employed as Assistant Director of Health South Rehabilitation Center in Cutler Ridge, Florida.
In 1978, Peggy married Bill Trout, also of Key West. In 1992, they relocated to Ruskin.
Peggy was a Christian lady of great faith and a quiet, gentle and loving nature. She was totally devoted to her family and friends. She had a great love for animals, rescuing many dogs and cats and provided a loving home for them. She supported many animal rescue groups and was a benefactor of Southeastern Guide Dogs of Palmetto, Florida.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents and sister, Carole Favors, uncles John, Joe and George Lewis and John McKillip, and aunts Thelma Atwell Ward and Myrna Lewis McKillip. She is survived by her husband, Bill Trout, of Ruskin, aunt Joyce Lewis of Orlando, Florida, cousins Alan McKillip (Leah) of Fayetteville, Georgia and Julie McKillip Kennedy (John) of Ocoee, Florida, numerous nieces and nephews, and dear and special friends Davis and Cookie Yates of Sebring, Florida, Alison Lake (John) of Norfolk, England and Wanda Santana (Mario) of Branford, Florida.
Because of the current crisis, Peggy’s cremated remains will be entombed during a private ceremony in the family plot in Key West City Cemetery at a later date.
Those wishing to honor her memory may do so by making a donation in her name to LifePath Hospice of Sun City Center, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL, 33573, 813-642-1900. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.