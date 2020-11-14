Perry Bennett McClain passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease.
There will be a Celebration of Life held on Nov. 21, 2020, in Big Pine Key, Florida, at the Keys Vineyard Community Church at 1 p.m.
Perry was a Putnam County, Georgia native. He was born on Dec. 12, 1946. After graduating from Putnam County in the Class of 1964, Perry went on to serve in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Throughout his adult life, he worked as an electrician in the air conditioning and refrigeration business. In 1991, he moved to Big Pine Key, Florida and continued his business. He loved every minute of living in paradise.
Perry is preceded in death by his mother, Estoria Winslett; step-father, Tom Winslett; brother Vincent McClain, and his twin brother, Jerry McClain. He is survived by his wife, Donna McClain; sister, Susan Winslett; step-brother, Carlton Winslett; children, Tommy (Wendy) McClain, Cynthia (Jeff) Cooper, and Andrew McClain; as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Perry McClain was a well-loved husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He will be deeply missed.