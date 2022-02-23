Our dear friend, Capt. Peter William Heydon, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2022.
Peter was back in his home U.K., tending to his aging parents when his time came. He was born in Enfield, North London on Sept. 5, 1966 and arrived in Key West in 1994. His love of the water and fishing landed him his first job as a mate on charter fishing boats. He later obtained his captain’s license and began a career as a flats fishing guide, and with both his skill and humor, amassed a huge, loyal clientele during the past 20 years. His good nature and sharp wit will be sorely missed, and Happy Hour just won’t be the same.
Peter is survived by his parents, John and Sue Heydon, his son, Charlie, and his scores of “mates” in Key West. When his ashes are prepared, Charlie will return them to be scattered on the flats, Peter’s true home for the past two decades.
A celebration of Peter’s life will be held at Dante’s Pool Bar on Tuesday, March 1, at 5 p.m. until, so bring a smile and a story to share with those who loved him.
