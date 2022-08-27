The Honorable Philip A. Benoit, born June 18, 1948, passed away from natural causes at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami on July 28, 2022. Benoit is survived by his three children Abigail Corbit, Eli Benoit and Stephanie Benoit, grandson Gage Ross and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The St. Anselm’s College graduate served in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart before starting his 36-year career with the U.S. Postal Service. Benoit was postmaster of both Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Key West, Florida.
Benoit was a huge part of the Key West community. His generosity, wit, humor, great love of animals and homemade pies will be greatly missed by many. Any donations can be made to the Florida Keys SPCA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Florida Keys SPCA.
