Phillip N. Miani passed away peacefully at the age of 82 in California, where he had recently relocated to be closer to family. Phil was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Justine (David), and daughter Nicole (Stryder), as well as grandchildren Devon, Sierra (Justin), Zoe and Ozzy, and great-grandchildren Lilia and Miani, as well as his brother Mark (Donna), and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Phil was born in 1940 in Chicago Heights, Illinois. After graduating from high school, Phil attended Amherst College. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, where his first daughter was born. Phil then lived for many years in Colorado, where his second daughter was born, and where both girls grew up. In 1989, Phil moved to Key West and made it his home.
Phil began building a business in Key West called The Miani Group, providing financial advice and services, specializing in business and estate planning. He worked jointly with many Keys professionals to connect with people who needed his help. Phil earned many professional accolades, including lifetime member of the Million Dollar Round Table, 20-year member of the Society of Financial Service Professionals, and a 25-year member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisers. He was honored as Agent of the Year in 1997 and 1998 in the New York Life Miami General Office. He was a founding member of the Monroe County Estate Planning Council and received its Most Outstanding Member award in 1995.
Phil cherished many connections with local people and organizations, such as the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys, The Studios of Key West, Reef Relief, the Florida Keys Democrats, the Key West Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Key West.
Phil’s passion was music. He played and loved music, especially supporting children’s music education. He created the Miani Sassy Cat Fund with the help of the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys to provide ongoing support for the Bahama Village Music Program. He was very active with the South Florida Symphony Orchestra, having been a patron and past board member, and Key West Stradivarius Society Member. He enjoyed international travel with the Symphony and proudly supported its efforts, most especially their Symphony in the Schools music education program. Phil was recently celebrated at the orchestra’s 25th anniversary dinner as a “Sound of Success” honoree and a Memorial Chair has been established in his name. He was also a musician without formal training who taught himself how to play the piano by ear — and he did it well!
A Celebration of Life is being planned for the end of June in Key West. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bahama Village Music Program in Phil’s memory.
