Phillip N. Miani passed away peacefully at the age of 82 in California, where he had recently relocated to be closer to family. Phil was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Justine (David), and daughter Nicole (Stryder), as well as grandchildren Devon, Sierra (Justin), Zoe and Ozzy, and great-grandchildren Lilia and Miani, as well as his brother Mark (Donna), and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Phil was born in 1940 in Chicago Heights, Illinois. After graduating from high school, Phil attended Amherst College. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, where his first daughter was born. Phil then lived for many years in Colorado, where his second daughter was born, and where both girls grew up. In 1989, Phil moved to Key West and made it his home.

