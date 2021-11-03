Phyllis B. Strunk, 69, passed away on Oct. 27, 2021, following a brief battle with thyroid cancer. She was so vibrant, strong and full of life just a few months ago. Her family and friends are devastated by her untimely death.
Born in Miami on Aug. 23, 1952, to Norman and Bessie Bostrom, she moved with her family to Key West in 1963. In high school, she met and fell in love with Steve Strunk. They married in 1970 and started a family. Phyllis was a homemaker while the kids were young and later served in various roles at Strunk Lumber Yard and Strunk Ace Hardware.
Phyllis was passionate about Strunk family history and Key West history in general. She enjoyed poring over old postcards, photographs and maps of the island, and with her dear friend Shelley Malone co-authored a book, “Postcards of Old Key West.” With her best friend Debbie Henson, Phyllis loved to visit with people and their dogs on White Street Pier at sunrise, then walk Old Town’s streets and tiny lanes.
Family was everything to Phyllis, and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She treasured every moment with Mali, Eddie and Juju, and considered them her greatest blessings.
Phyllis was predeceased by her parents and her grandson Joshua Strunk. She is survived by Steve, her husband of 51 years; daughter Wendy (Chris) Bonner of Weare, New Hampshire; son Andy (Jamie) Strunk of Key West; three grandchildren Amalia Strunk, Edward Strunk, and Juliana Strunk; two sisters Nancy (Tommy) Peagler and Penny Bostrom (Dena Williams); brother Robert (Judy) Bostrom; numerous cousins, including Patty Shuman, Alex Sweat, Katherine Tabailloux and Laura Bowers; and beloved nieces and nephews.
Phyllis’ family would like to thank their friends, neighbors and the entire community for their kindness, love and support. They want to express their immense gratitude to: Dr. Beysolow and his staff; Dr. Blass and the entire Key West Surgical Group; Dr. Lambert; Barry Gibson; Nancy and Tommy Peagler; Dr. Atilla; Dr. Tepper; Dr. Schneider; the staff at Lower Keys Medical Center; Dr. Calleja; and Robyn Rissler.
A celebration of her life will be held at Key West United Methodist Church on Friday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m.
