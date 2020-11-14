Racquel Alcober

Raquel Alcober, 83, of Melbourne, Florida, passed away, peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, on Oct. 30, 2020.
Raquel was born on Jan. 17, 1937, in Santiago de las Vegas, Cuba. She came to the United States in 1959 and lived in Key West for her adult life.
In 1966, she met Faustino Alcober, and they wed in 1966 and raised two children, George Alcober and Cindy Hoeffer.
Raquel dedicated her life to being a selfless and caring mother/grandmother. Raquel inspired her granddaughter, Samantha Chavez, everyday to be a strong and independent woman. Raquel always helped family by providing them with unconditional love, support and strength. She made it her mission to improve the lives of others no matter the cost to her.
Raquel was a passionate homemaker and when she wasn’t filling her home with warmth, love and kindness, she could be found at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea praying for her loved ones.
Raquel was predeceased by her husband, Faustino Alcober, of 17 years and her mother, Mercedes Blanco. She is survived by daughter Cindy Hoeffer and her husband, Timothy Hoeffer; son George Alcober and his two children, Mattie Alcober and Gregory Alcober; granddaughter Samantha Chavez and her husband, Shane Chavez; and lifelong friend Oria Perez. She will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.
Services will be announced once the family has determined a date.